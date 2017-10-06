Manslaughter verdict over death of Adam Fanelli

A traveller has been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment after being convicted of the manslaughter of Dunstable man Adam Fanelli in 2015.

Addy McAllister, aged 36, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover, was found guilty on Wednesday of one count of manslaughter by a 11-1 majority jury following a re-trial which started on Monday 25 September at Luton Crown Court.

McAllister was acquitted of one count of murder following the conclusion of the re-trial.

On 17 March 2015 Thames Valley Police officers attended Nash Park in Winslow Road shortly after 9am.

The body of Adam Fanelli, aged 31, from Dunstable, was discovered with head and facial injuries on waste land at the rear of the caravan site. His wife was pregnant with their third child.

McAllister had been seen in a vehicle with Adam Fanelli during the previous day.

He was arrested on 24 March 2015 and was charged with murder on 26 March 2015.

McAllister, alongside his co-defendant in the first trial Jemma Price, who was aged 30 in 2015, of no fixed abode, denied Adam’s murder but were both convicted of one count of murder following a trial at Luton Crown Court.

McAllister was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 14 years n 2015. However he later successfully appealed against his conviction and a re-trial was ordered.

Price was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 17 years in 2015.

Senior investigating officer of the re-trial Peter Beirne, head of the Major Crime Review Team, said: “A jury has found McAllister guilty of one count of manslaughter in relation to his involvement in the death of Adam Fanelli.

“Mr Fanelli was a son, partner and a father to young children who was taken away from those who loved him. They have had to endure further pain and distress and I would like to thank them for their support and dignity throughout the investigation and trial processes.

“I would like to thank everyone from the investigation and prosecution teams who have worked tirelessly throughout this complex investigation and re-trial.”

Louise Attrill, Senior Crown Prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “On the morning of Tuesday, 17 March 2015, Adam’s body was found beaten to death in a small field adjacent to a small caravan site. Addy McAllister (known as BoyBoy) and Jemma Price, fuelled with drugs and alcohol, had viciously attacked him after an argument. The cause of death was blunt head/facial injuries.

“Astonishingly, 159 separate injuries were recorded at the post mortem. McAllister and Price are clearly extremely violent and dangerous men.

“McAllister and Price both admitted being present when a fight broke out involving Adam, but blamed each other, claimed they had each tried to stop the fight, left and were not responsible for his death.

“We have worked closely with Thames Valley Police since this investigation was launched and as a result of the hard work and diligence of the prosecution team, a just outcome has been achieved. We know that nothing will bring Adam back to his family and friends, but we hope that today’s conviction and sentence brings them at least a small sense that justice has been done. Our thoughts are very much with them all at this time.”