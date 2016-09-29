‘March of the Akitas’ in memory of murdered dog

Over 30 Akita dog owners led their pets for a mass walk on Saturday in memory of an Akita found slain in Luton.

The walk was organised by Sara Kayser who was appalled after reading about the murdered Akita found buried in woodland near Hilltop Court on July 17

The dog, later identified as five-year-old ‘Zeus’, had been tortured with multiple stab wounds, some inflicted over 24 hours before he was shot dead.

The walk on Saturday began at Farley Community Centre at 11am and took the group across the woodland where Zeus was found.

Ms Kayser said the walk was to “stop giving the breed a bad name”.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “We have managed to piece together Zeus’s last moments from witnesses who heard what is described as ‘a commotion’, cheering and gunshots from the woods on the evenings in question. However, we have not been able to find out who was responsible for this senseless act.

“Zeus would have been terrified, and would have been in pain and suffering for 24 hours after he was stabbed and before he was shot.”

Anyone with information contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018