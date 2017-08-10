Masked men in balaclavas leave elderly victim “shaken and fearful” after attack during burglary

An aggravated burglary in Luton has left the elderly victim “extremely shaken and fearful”.

At around 5am on Thursday (August 10), the elderly victim awoke to find two masked men in balaclavas breaking into his property.

The offenders forced entry to the house in Ashburnham Road and the victim was attacked when he disturbed them. After assaulting the victim, the offenders searched the victim’s home before fleeing empty handed.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, of Bedfordshire Police, said: “I urge anybody with information about this offence which has left the victim injured, extremely shaken and fearful to be in his own home to come forward. We are keen to speak to anyone who has information about this offence or may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Wheeler on 101 quoting 10/08/17 0056 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.