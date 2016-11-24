Men convicted of Henry Huggins assault now face murder and manslaughter charges

Two men are due to appear at court this morning (Thursday) in relation to the death of Luton’s Henry Huggins.

The 48-year-old was assaulted on October 8, 2013 in Whipperley Ring, Luton. He was left in a coma following the incident and subsequently died in June 2015.

Stuart Docherty was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident and James Early was convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The two men were sentenced in November 2014, however, they have now been summoned to court where Docherty will face a charge of murder and Early will face one of manslaughter.

They will appeal at Luton Magistrates’ Court today.

Detective Inspector Fraser Wylie, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Following the tragic death of Henry last year the case was re-examined by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) who have made the decision to press charges of murder and manslaughter against Docherty and Early respectively.

“I would like to take this opportunity to urge people to cast their minds back to that fateful day more than three years ago. If, for whatever reason, you did not come forward when the incident was initially investigated, we would urge you to now to get in touch and speak to us about what you witnessed.

“We have continued to work closely with the family and appreciate their support during what continues to be an upsetting time for them following the loss of Henry last year.”

Anyone with information should call the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit on 101 quoting Operation Loni.