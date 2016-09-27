Men in car targeted by knifeman and then gunman attacks

An investigation has been launched following an incident in Luton on Monday which resulted in a man being stabbed.
Police were called at approximately 7.45pm to reports of an confrontation in Copenhagen Close.
Three men were sitting in a parked car when they were approached by a man. One of the men got out the car and was subsequently stabbed. The offender then fled the scene.
Shortly afterwards a man arrived at the scene on a moped and fired a gun at the three men before leaving on the moped. Fortunately no-one was hit by the gun fire.
The man who was stabbed was taken to hospital but fortunately his injuries are not life-threatening.
Det Insp Andy Southam said: “This incident is being taken very seriously by police and officers are working hard to establish the circumstances and find the person, or people, responsible.
“We are following a number of lines of enquiry and are also investigating whether this could have been a targeted attack.
“I understand that this is a distressing incident for the local community but I’d like to reassure them that we have a number of resources dedicated to the investigation and we will also be ensuring a visible policing presence in the area in the following days.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 369 of September 26.
Almost Done!
Registering with Luton Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.