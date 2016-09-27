Men in car targeted by knifeman and then gunman attacks

An investigation has been launched following an incident in Luton on Monday which resulted in a man being stabbed.

Police were called at approximately 7.45pm to reports of an confrontation in Copenhagen Close.

Three men were sitting in a parked car when they were approached by a man. One of the men got out the car and was subsequently stabbed. The offender then fled the scene.

Shortly afterwards a man arrived at the scene on a moped and fired a gun at the three men before leaving on the moped. Fortunately no-one was hit by the gun fire.

The man who was stabbed was taken to hospital but fortunately his injuries are not life-threatening.

Det Insp Andy Southam said: “This incident is being taken very seriously by police and officers are working hard to establish the circumstances and find the person, or people, responsible.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry and are also investigating whether this could have been a targeted attack.

“I understand that this is a distressing incident for the local community but I’d like to reassure them that we have a number of resources dedicated to the investigation and we will also be ensuring a visible policing presence in the area in the following days.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 369 of September 26.