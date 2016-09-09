Men threaten and rob teens in Luton play area

Two teenagers were robbed by men in a Luton play area on Saturday.

At around 4.10pm a boy and girl were in the play area in Crawley Green Road when they were approached by the two men on a grey moped.

The men threatened the pair and demanded they hand over their mobile phones before stealing them and driving out of the park.

PC Mirian Khajavelidze said: “This was a brazen robbery that happened in broad daylight and was a scary experience for the victims.

“We are urging anyone who may have seen the incident itself or has seen two men riding on a grey moped in the area to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting C/35880/16. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.