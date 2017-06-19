Minute’s silence for Grenfell flats victims

Luton Borough Council Leader Cllr Hazel Simmons has sent the thoughts and prayers of everyone in Luton to the people of Finsbury Park this morning, following a suspected terrorism incident in which one person died and left eight others in hospital.

Cllr Simmons said: “We are devastated to have woken again this morning to news of another horrifying incident targeting innocent people. This was an appalling unprovoked attack, and our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families and friends and everyone affected.”

A book of condolence has been opened and is available to sign in Town Hall reception and online at www.luton.gov.uk

The nation is holding a minute’s silence at 11am on Monday morning to remember the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in Kensington last Wednesday, and in Luton people will gather at the steps of the Town Hall.

Cllr Simmons added: “Staff and colleagues at Luton Borough Council will be observing the silence this morning, and I would urge everyone to also pray for everyone affected by this morning’s tragedy.”