Mum’s appeal after dog attack left her son badly hurt

The mother of a teenage boy attacked by a dog in a Luton park on Sunday is appealing for witnesses.

Elizabeth Myers’ 14-year-old son was with friends at a park between Hibbert Street, Albert Road and New Town Street, when the dog ran up to him, bit his arm and then ran back to its owner.

He sustained a serious injury to his arm and was still in hospital on Wednesday after having two operations.

Elizabeth is worried that the brown, adult sized Staffordshire bull terrier, will attack again.

She said: “My son has been in hospital since Sunday and has had two operations on his arm, he came out of the second one this morning (Wednesday).

“My son was just in the park with his friends when this dog came behind him and attacked him, the dog was not on a lead.

“He tried fighting the dog off and had to shield his face with his arm so the dog wouldn’t bite his face. It took him, another boy and that boy’s dad to drag it off my son, he is lucky, it could have been a lot worse.

“The guy that owns the dog ran off with it, apparently towards Farley Hill, somebody must know who he is, the police need witnesses to come forward so they can get the dog off the streets.

“I am worried this could happen again and the next person might not be as lucky as my son, he is doing okay now, it could have been a lot worse. The owner has no control of the dog, I think it will attack someone else, what if it is a small child next time?”

Police are investigating the incident which happened between 5-5.30pm.

PC James Loi said: “The owner of the dog is a man but unfortunately the victim has not been able to give us any further details as to his description, so we are appealing for the public’s help in identifying him.

“The incident took place in a busy park, and I’m hopeful that someone who was in the park on Sunday witnessed the incident and will be able to describe the owner to us.

“If you were in the park and you saw a person with a dog matching the description, or you know who the owner is, please do come forward.”

Contact PC Loi via 101 quoting crime reference number: C/40328/2016.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.