Murder investigation launched after man dies in Dunstable after being hit by a car

A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal collision in Dunstable yesterday afternoon (Friday).

The victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Southwood Road after being struck by a vehicle at around 4.20pm.

The vehicle, believed to be a dark Renault Megane, failed to stop at the scene and investigations are ongoing to trace the driver.

It is thought the incident followed an altercation by the shops in Mayfield Road. Read the ful story on our website.