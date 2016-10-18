Murder probe after man’s body found inside Luton bin

A murder investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found inside a bin in Luton yesterday evening.

At around 9pm on Monday police received a call from a member of the public reporting that they had found a body in a bin in Essex Close.

Emergency services attended and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A murder investigation was then launched by the Beds, Cambs, and Herts major crime unit.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances around the death and are following a number of lines of enquiry.

Det Fraser Wylie said: “This is a complex investigation and we are in the early stages of establishing the circumstances that have led to this man’s death, which we are treating as murder.

“It is possible that the body may have been there for several days before it was discovered so I would appeal for anyone who witnessed anything unusual in and around Essex Close in the past week, to get in touch.”

One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody for questioning.

A crime scene remains in place in Essex Close while investigations are on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Connery.