‘Nasty’ stabbing in Dunstable

A man was stabbed during an altercation in Dunstable in the early hours of Saturday morning (April 15) in what police are describing as a “nasty incident”.

At approximately 4.35am officers were called to reports of a fight in Court Drive, during which one person was stabbed.

Detective Constable James Mirza, investigating, said: “This was a nasty incident and we will not tolerate violence and the use of weapons in our county. Fortunately the man’s injuries were not serious. I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the altercation to contact us to help us establish the circumstances.”

A 22-year-old man from London was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Mirza on 101 quoting reference number JD/15561/17.