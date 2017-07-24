New cop recruits out on the beat

Bedfordshire Police welcomed 42 new police officers on Friday (21 July) at a passing out parade at police headquarters.

After completing 16 weeks of initial training, the new officers will now start their two year probation period.

They will work alongside experienced officers in response, community policing and in the force’s Emerald Team which is dedicated to tackling domestic crime and serious sexual offences.

This is the third group of officers to graduate in 2017; 28 passed out at the end of March, and 25 passed out in May.

All are now working across the county.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sharn Basra, who attended the Passing out Parade and presented the new recruits with their certificates, said: “This is one of the largest intakes of new recruits we’ve ever had at Bedfordshire, and each and every one of our new officers will play an important role in keeping Bedfordshire safe.

“They will now be based in various locations across the county, and all are keen to get out there and really make a difference to the communities of Bedfordshire.

“I wish each of them the very best of luck with their careers moving forward.”

Bedfordshire Police will welcome more police officers later this year, as 16 are currently in training and due to pass out in October.