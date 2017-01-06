Pay up or go to jail car dealer is told

A fraudulent car dealer who failed to pay his victims despite being orderted by a court is now back in the dock.

Salman Rafique from Luton, has again been brought before the Crown Court by Luton Borough Council’s Trading Standards for confiscation of funds from his criminal activities and compensation for his victims.

Rafique was ordered to pay £16,899 under the Proceeds of Crime Act, of which £5,050 is to be paid to his victims. He traded under various names but despite being convicted of fraud claimed that he was not dishonest and had merely made a mistake, although he sold the same clocked car three times.

The court heard that after his conviction, Rafique had make payments of nearly £12,500 to his brother, which he said was the repayment of a debt, and to buy a car for his wife. The judge rejected his claims ruling that the money was a gift and that the car was registered to his wife to reduce his apparent assets.

Cllr Rachel Hopkins, portfolio holder for Trading Standards said: “The Council has not only successfully brought Mr Rafique to court for his criminal behaviour but has also secured compensation for his victims and stripped him of the benefits of his crime.”

Mr Rafique has been given three months to pay or face 8 months in prison.

If you have any issues with vehicle purchases report it to the Consumer Helpline on 03454 040506 or email Trading Standards at tradingstandards@luton.gov.uk