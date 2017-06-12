Police crack down on sex trade in Luton

A property being used as a brothel in Luton has been given a three month closure notice after an investigation by Bedfordshire Police.

Officers visited the premises in Cambridge Street in the early hours of Saturday, June 3, following a report of concerns for the safety of a person.

After searching the property it was discovered that the address was being used as a brothel.

A 24 hour closure notice was put on the building, which was then extended for another 24 hours.

Police officers attended a hearing at Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 5, where a three month closure on the property was granted.

PC Michael Trinder, the officer in charge of the investigation, said: “Our force is dedicated to keeping our communities safe.

“We want to send a strong message to the perpetrators that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our county.

“We are happy with the decision of the court to put a closure notice on the location.

“We would also urge the public to report any concerns about anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhoods.

“It is our key priority to protect vulnerable people from sexual exploitation and modern day slavery. “

If you wish to report any issues in your area you can contact Bedfordshire Police on 101.