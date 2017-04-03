Police investigate after a child was shot in Farley Hill

Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot, with what is believed to be a pellet gun, in Farley Hill on Wednesday, March 29.

The incident happened at approximately 6.35pm, police were called to reports of the sound of shots being fired in Market Square, Luton.

Police at the scene of the shooting in Market Square, Farley Hill

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital with injuries after being shot what is believed to be a pellet gun.

“Fortunately the injuries are not life-threatening.”

The East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance crew and an officer to assist after they received a call at 6.36pm.

A spokesperson for the service said: “Officers assessed one person at the scene. He was treated for a back and arm injury.

The area was sealed by the police

“He received treatment at the scene and was taken to hospital.”

A witness who saw the shooting said: “All I saw and heard was two very loud bangs what turned out to be a gun.

“There was a group of lads outside and he just went for them.

“Police took 16 minutes to arrive after my 999 call, which is what shocked me the most.”

The Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: “We received the initial report at 6.34pm and several crews of armed officers were deployed within three minutes.

“Armed officers were at the scene within 14 minutes of receiving the call, followed by uniformed response officers.

“All incidents are assessed based on the threat risk and harm and resources are allocated accordingly.

“The officers who are most suitably skilled in the closest proximity to the incident are identified and deployed.”

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number C/13257/2017, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.