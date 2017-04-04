Police investigate after a man was shot with a ‘pellet gun’ in Sundon Park

Police are investigating a shooting in Sundon Park, Luton after a man was shot in the leg.

The man, in his 30’s, sustained minor injuries to his leg after he was shot by what is believed to be a pellet gun.

The incident happened in the Hill Rise area at around 3.40pm.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “The victim and a friend had been riding in the area when they rode past two men in 4x4 vehicles.

“As they passed, the victim was shot in the leg by what is believed to be a pellet gun, causing minor injuries.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the crime reference number C/13473/2017.

Calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.