Police investigate minor disturbance in Luton town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a minor confrontation in Bridge Street, Luton, at around 11am on Saturday.

Nobody was injured during the altercation but five people were arrested on suspicion of Affray and taken to custody.

They have since been released on bail.

A spokesperson for the police said: “As part of the planned policing operation for the Luton Town FC vs Swindon Town FC match on Saturday, officers attended reports of a minor altercation.

“Officers are now keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number C/38801/2017.