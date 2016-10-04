Police investigate unprovoked attack on a man in Luton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Luton in the early hours of Monday morning.

He was walking along Brendon Avenue at approximately 12.40am when he was approached by two unknown men who assaulted him.

PC Daniel O’Mahoney, investigating, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack. Fortunately the man was not seriously hurt and had nothing stolen from him.

“However it’s still really important that we find out who was responsible for this needless and unacceptable act of violence.”

If you have information about the incident call PC O’Mahoney on 101.