Police issue E-fit after Luton distraction burglary

Police have issued an e-fit image as part of an investigation into a distraction burglary in Luton.

At around 8.30pm on Tuesday 23 August, a man knocked on the door of a property in Cuttenhoe Road and claimed to need to check the property for flies and asked the victim to run the taps.

He conducted a search of the property and stole some cash.

He is described as white and wearing a builders’ hard hat and hi-vis jacket with a mask that covered his nose.

Det Con Ryan Barnes said: “We hope that issuing this image will lead to a possible identification of the suspect, or reveal new information, which could assist us in the investigation.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to get in touch.

“This man has taken advantage of a vulnerable victim and we are committed to finding the person responsible for this callous crime that has caused distress and emotional toll. We are reminding residents not to let people into your home if you are in any doubt that they not are there for a legitimate purpose, such as a pre-arranged visit and to report any suspicious activity to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Barnes on 101 or call Crimestoppers, the independent charity, anonymously on 0800 555 111