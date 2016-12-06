Police release images after Luton robbery

Police have issued images of two men they would like to speak to following the robbery of a Luton travel agents.

At about 11.20am on Wednesday, November 30, a travel shop on Leagrave Road, Luton, was robbed of a substantial amount of money.

Detective Constable Hasan Balic, investigating, said: “This incident happened in broad daylight, so we believe there may be several witnesses who witnessed something suspicious who, for whatever reason, have not yet come forward.

“If you did witness anything unusual in or around Leagrave Road at around 11.20am, please let us know.

“We’ve also issued photos of two men who I believe may be able to assist with our enquiries. If you believe you can recognise them, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call DC Hasan Balic on 101 quoting reference number C/49384/16.