Police search for wanted sex offender who has links to Luton

Lancashire Constabulary is trying to trace a wanted sex offender from Preston who is known to have links in Luton.

Obaid Aslam, 36, was convicted of two counts of indecent exposure in January 2015, as part of the terms of his release, he is supposed to notify police of his current address, which he has failed to do.

He is described as Asian, approximately 5ft 10 ins tall, of medium build with short dark hair and may have facial fair. He is known to have links to Preston and Luton.

DC Dave Hannah of the Sex Offenders Management Unit said: “Aslam is in breach of his notifications requirements which he knows he should adhere to.

“I would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact us soon as possible.

“I would also ask Aslam, if he sees this appeal, to hand himself into the nearest police station.”

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Constabulary via 101 quoting incident reference LC-20160818-1197.