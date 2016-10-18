Polish food store fined for breaches

A Dunstable store has been fined almost £9,500 for breaching health and safety regulations.

The Polish food store Delight Wedlinka-Sklepy at 22-24 High Street North failed to comply with EU hygiene regulations, Luton Magistrates were told on October 5.

BAPM Foods Ltd of Wembley, was found guilty of two charges and pleaded guilty to two other breaches between November 2015 and January 2016, in a case brought by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The court heard the company failed to provide enough washbasins for staff to clean their hands while working on the Deli counter .

It also failed to set up a document safety management system in breach of food safety a regulations and failed to ensure that a food slicer used by staff was adequately guarded.

The company was fined a total of £9,430 by Magistrates.