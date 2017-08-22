Properties searched in Luton raid

Bedfordshire Police have reassured the public that property searches in Luton are not terror-related, they are part of an ongoing investigation into the the supply of Class A drugs.

Officers are carrying out warrants in Luton as part of the on-going investigation into the possession of offensive weapons and the supply of Class A drugs.

A property in Strathmore Avenue and a property in Latimer Road are being searched as part of an operation supported by local policing teams and firearms officers.

Police are reassuring the public that the increased police presence in the area is due to the planned operation.

Community officers will provide increased patrols on the area for community reassurance.

Anyone with concerns about drugs activity in their area is asked to call the police on 101.