Racial incident as crowded bus pulled up at station

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a racially-aggravated assault in Luton.

The incident happened when a bus was stopping at Luton train station at approximately 11.45am on Wednesday (October 5). The man was attempting to leave the bus when he was assaulted by a man who then shouted racial abuse at him.

PC Antonio Bravo, investigating, said: “This was a really crowded bus so I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch. In particular I’d like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PC Bravo on 101 quoting reference number C/40803/2016. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

This week Bedfordshire Police is supporting a week-long national campaign to raise awareness of hate crime and encourage victims to report such abuse.

Throughout the week a team of PCSOs, along with the force’s dedicated hate crime sergeant, will be increasing community presence and engaging with residents across the county.

Chief Inspector Gayner Coulson, Bedfordshire Police hate crime lead, said: “Hate crime of any kind, directed against any community, race, or religion, has absolutely no place in our society and as a force we are striving to create unity in our county.”

Hate crime can be reported to police on 101, or online via True Vision at www.report-it.org