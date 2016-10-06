Robbed of phone and coat by men with knife

A man was threatened with a knife before having his coat and phone stolen by robbers in Marsh Farm, Luton.

Police are appealing for witnesses afterthe man was assaulted on Thursday (September 29).

The victim was walking along an underpass by Lygeton Drive at approximately 8.15pm when he was approached by two men.

The men assaulted him, threatened him with the knife, before stealing his coat and wallet. The offenders then left the scene in the direction of Pottery Close and Northwell Drive.

Investigation officer Gillian Cook-Smith said: “This was a nasty and violent robbery. The offenders kicked and punched the victim for no other reason than to rob him of his property. I’d like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who thinks they might know the offenders, to get in touch to help us find those responsible.”

The men are described white and spoke with an Irish accent. One was aged between 30 and 35, approximately 5ft 10ins, stocky, with short black hair, facial stubble, and thick black eyebrows. He was wearing a thick grey donkey jacket.

The second man is described as aged between 20 and 25 years old, also 5ft 10ins, with blonde hair shaved close at the back and sides and longer on the top. He was wearing a light grey top.

Call 101 with information.