‘Sexting’ blackmail on the rise, says Bedfordshire Police

Bedfordshire Police is issuing advice on ‘sexting’ with strangers after numerous reports of people being blackmailed.

In one recent case, a man was sent a friend request on Facebook by a stranger. After this, he was asked to go on Skype and perform sexual acts.

Unbeknownst to the man, he was being filmed and the offender then demanded money from him, threatening to share the video online.

Beds Police is now urging everyone to be cautious about what they post online.

Det Con Tracey Litchfield said: “We are continuing to issue advice and urging people to be vigilant online. Not everybody on the internet is who they say they are and there are people out there looking to exploit others.

“So be careful what you share and who you share it with, only speak to people who you know in real life, never share anything private with strangers and never send anything you wouldn’t be comfortable sharing with a wider audience. Once something is online it is impossible to remove it completely.

“Don’t accept friend requests from strangers and if someone makes you feel uncomfortable, or if you witness any suspicious behaviour, contact the police immediately.”

Anyone wishing to report an incident can contact police on 101, as well as Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.