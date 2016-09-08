Shooting adds to ‘nightmare’ of living in Luton street

A woman living in a Luton street allegedly plagued by anti-social behaviour has spoken of her worries after shots were fired last month.

Michelle Munroe, of Dorrington Close, says she has had ongoing problems with anti-social behaviour in the street for the past six to seven years.

She said: “It’s getting a bit crazy and I don’t know what else I can do.

“I can’t sleep if I come home from a night shift. I’m up at 11am because of all the noise outside.”

But things took a dark turn when there were reports of shots being in the street – which is home to a number of familes with small children – last Thursday.

Hospital worker Michelle said: “I was at work when my neighbour rang me to tell me of a shooting.

“I don’t feel comfortable being here at the moment.

“I was at work at the time but I didn’t allow my 17-year old son to go home that night. It’s a real struggle.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said the force was investigating allegations of shooting in the area.

He said: “An investigation is ongoing after police received reports of shots being fired in Dorrington Close, Luton on Thursday August 25.

“Police were called to the address shortly before 8pm and a number of dedicated officers are investigating the incident.

“Fortunately nobody was injured.

“Extra patrols are currently in place to provide a visible policing presence to reassure residents and help prevent any other incidents of this nature.

“A group of around six men, described as in their late teens, were seen running through the area towards Curzon Road at around the time of the incident and police are keen to speak to them, or anyone who witnessed them.

“nyone who witnessed the shots being fired, or any suspicious activity in and around the area, is asked to contact police on 101.