Shots fired at a property in Lewsey Farm

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a property in Kestrel Way on Monday night.

Officers responded to reports of the sound of a gun being fired in at 9.30pm, when they arrived they found damage to the property which is believed to have been caused by a firearms discharge and a number of bullet casings were recovered.

No one was injured during the incident.

Detective Inspector Jackie Dadd, investigating, said: “This is understandably an unsettling incident but we’d like to reassure the public that we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

“We have a number of lines of enquiry into this incident which we are currently pursuing, and we are committed to finding the person or people responsible.

“I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at around the time, to get in touch.”

Kestrel Way remains closed while investigations are carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 408 of 12 September.