Specials get a new head with Sharp’s intake

Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway has welcomed the brand new chief officer for the force’s volunteer Bobbies.

Clint Sharp has been confirmed as the new head of Bedfordshire Police’s Special Constabulary, with the county’s volunteer police officers dedicating over 4,000 hours in the past month to support their regular colleagues on duty.

Clint said:“I never dreamed I would lead the Special Constabulary when I joined in 1995 and I feel incredibly proud to have the opportunity to take the reins. They are some of the most dedicated people.

“In July, 10 new volunteers joined and will now have further on-the-job tuition and support from experienced colleagues.”

Special Constables must be over 18 and able to commit a minimum of 16 hours a month to the role.

Specials work closely with full-time officers and Police Community Support Officers (PCSO’s) both to patrol Bedfordshire’s communities and volunteer in specialist units.