Stop this clowning around say police

Two people were chased by a CLOWN in Biggleswade last night.

Beds police say they received a report of the incident at 8pm.

And the force is warning people it will not tolerate threatening behaviour after receiving numerous reports of people dressed as clowns trying to intimidate people.

In the past 24 hours, the force has received reports from across the county of people dressed as clowns acting in an intimidating manner.

A spokesman said: “Yesterday at 5.30pm we were called to reports of a clown intimidating a young girl in Luton.

“This was followed at 7.10pm of reports that clowns were scaring people in Luton.

“Then at 8pm we received a report of two people being chased by a clown in Biggleswade.

“Later that evening at 10pm we had a call reporting people dressed as clowns carrying out anti-social behaviour in Luton.

“We’ve had two reports so far today of people dressed as clowns - one at 1.30am in Bedford and one at approximately 11 am in Luton.”

This follows reports of similar incidents across the country, which have been widely reported in national media.

The spokesman added: “We understand that in the lead up to Halloween, people may wish to dress up and enjoy themselves.

However, there is a difference between this and acting in an unacceptable and threatening manner towards people.

“What may seem like a laugh to you could cause a great deal of fear and anxiety to others and your behaviour could be perceived as intimidating – which could lead to public order offences, arrests, and a criminal record.

“Additionally, this type of behaviour is also tying up valuable police resources, which could impact on calls to life-and-death emergencies.

“Wasting public resources is not acceptable and will not be tolerated, and we would urge people from being tempted to join in with this latest intimidating craze.”