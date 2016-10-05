Teenage gang assault man

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted and robbed by a gang in Sandgate Road, Luton, on Monday, September 26.

At around 4.30pm the victim was with friends when they were approached by a group of five teenage boys.

They demanded the victim’s phone and when he refused they assaulted him before stealing his phone. The offenders are described as Asian and aged between 13 and 15.

Detective Constable Mirian Khajavelidze, investigating, said: “This assault and robbery took place in broad daylight, so I am hopeful someone will have witnessed it and this appeal will jog their memory.

“If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or know who is responsible, I would urge you to come forward. We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour.”

Call 101 if you have any information.