Teenager remanded after attacking woman in Luton Mall

A Luton teenager has been remanded into custody this week after a woman was assaulted in a shop in Luton on Sunday (11 June).

Mohammed Ashan, 19, of Cavendish Road, was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon and assault by beating.

Police responded to reports that a woman had been stabbed in a shop in The Mall and an investigation was launched by the force’s Emerald team.

Ashan has been remanded into custody pending a further court appearance.