‘Terrified’ elderly woman robbed at bus stop

An elderly woman waiting for a bus fell to the pavement as she was robbed of her handbag.

The incident took place on Monday between 12.30pm and 12.45pm in Calverton Road.

She was approached by a man, who stole her handbag, causing her to fall the ground.

The bag contained an amount of cash and is described as light brown or pink beige with golden details on the strap.

The attacker is described as white, around 35 years old, slim and approximately 5ft 10ins. He was wearing a green woolly hat at the time of the offence.

Det Sgt Thomas Hamm, investigating, said: “This was a horrid ordeal which left the victim shocked and terrified. Incidents like that are completely unacceptable.

“We are following a number of different lines of inquiry and we are urging anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information that might help with the investigation to come forward.”

Contact police on 101.