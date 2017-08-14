Three suspect packages found near primary school in Marsh Farm

Police are investigating after three suspicious packages were found near Whitefield Primary School in Marsh Farm on Friday.

Officers were called to reports of a suspicious package found by an underpass off Stockholm Way shortly after 6pm, a further two packages were found in the grounds of the primary school.

The area was cordoned off and Luton Borough Council assisted with temporarily evacuating a small number of residents as a precaution.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal ensured the devices were made safe through three controlled explosions. It is not believed the packages were viable and investigations are ongoing.

Acting Inspector Milo Brown said: “Protecting people is the number one priority for Bedfordshire Police and it was important to ensure everyone was kept safe throughout the incident.

“I would like to thank the residents of the local community for their support and understanding around this matter.”

Anyone with any information around this incident, or who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area, should call police on 101 quoting incident 329 of 11 August, or alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.