Thug tries to drag woman from her car in Luton

A moped driver tried to pull a woman out of her car in Luton in a “horrific ordeal” as she stopped at a junction.

The victim was left badly shaken after the incident at Latimer Road on Monday, January 16.

Between 8.25pm and 8.35pm she was driving a black Vauxhall Corsa and stopped at the junction with New Town Street.

While waiting at the junction, a moped stopped next to her. The driver of the moped opened one of the doors of the vehicle and attempted to pull the victim out of the car.

After a short struggle the woman managed to push him away.

The offender is described as a man wearing a full face helmet with a face warming balaclava underneath, and driving a white moped with black detailing.

Gary Maxey from the crime service team said: “This unprovoked and horrific ordeal left the victim shaken up. We are following a number of enquiries and we would like to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.”

If you have any information about this incident please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference C/2321/2017 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.