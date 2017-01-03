Thugs attack Luton woman in home on Christmas Eve

Police are hunting for “heartless” thugs who attacked an elderly woman as they burgled her home on Christmas Eve.

At around 6.30pm on Saturday, December 24, five men broke into a house in Sunningdale, Luton, and stole an orange and black bike from the garage. The bike was worth around £1,500.

When the woman confronted the group, one of the men assaulted her. He is described as white with short cropped fair hair, and was in his early 20’s. He was clean shaven, thick set and between 5’8” and 5’10”.

Det Con Rachel Lydon said: “Burglary is upsetting at any time of year, but particularly so when so close to Christmas.

“The incident has understandably left the victim shaken, and I am keen to find the heartless individuals who are responsible. If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, please come forward.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number C/53001/2016. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.