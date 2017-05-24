Thugs kick man in head outside Luton Wetherspoon pub

Police have released CCTV images after a man suffered life-threatening injuries from a savage attack in Luton.

At around 6pm on Sunday, May 21, a group of men got into an argument outside The White House in St George’s Square.

The victim was then punched to the floor and kicked in the head.

Police have now released images of two men they would like to speak with in connection with the attack.

Det Insp Andy Southam said: “This was a very nasty assault which has left the victim in a critical condition following a series of strikes to his head.

“I am really keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the assault or anyone who can help us identify the men in the CCTV. If you have any information help our investigation then please do get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DI Southam on 101 quoting reference number C/21509/2017. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.