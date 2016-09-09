Two men sentenced for ‘disgraceful’ attack on vulnerable man

Two Luton men have pleaded guilty to attacking a man in Luton town centre in December.

Bertie Symonds, 20, of Farley Farm Road, and Thomas Killeen, 18, of St Pauls Road, followed their victim through the town centre on 29 December before cornering him and attacking him.

Both men pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm.

Det Con Colin Knight said: “This vulnerable man was targeted for no reason whatsoever, with neither man caring about the both the physical and mental harm they inflicted on their victim.

“This was a disgraceful crime and I’m glad that both of the offenders have come clean and admitted what they did.”

Killeen and Symonds were both sentenced on Tuesday (6 September) to six months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months and must both pay £250 in compensation to the victim.

Killeen must also do 120 hours of voluntary work and Symonds has an electronically monitored curfew imposed on him.