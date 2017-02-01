VIDEO: Luton man who repeatedly punched his dog banned from keeping animals

A Luton man has been banned from keeping all animals for five years after he admitted brutally beating his dog, following an RSPCA prosecution.

Dariusz Jakimowicz, 35, of Havelock Road, was seen last summer, repeatedly punching German Shepherd dog Zeus in the body and face.

Zeus

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday when he admitted causing unnecessary suffering to Zeus, by inflicting physical abuse and blunt force trauma.

Magistrates gave Jakimowicz a 12-week custodial sentence, which was suspended for 12 months, and 100 hours of unpaid work, in addition to his five-year animal ban. He must also pay £626.80 in costs.

The court heard that Jakimowicz was witnessed punching Zeus at least 10 times in the body and face on one occasion in August last year.

RSPCA inspector Mel Fisher said: “He was punching Zeus so hard that he was shaking and rubbing his fist afterwards because it hurt his hand. He admitted in interview that he did this because he lost his temper. Thankfully Zeus wasn’t left with any long-lasting injuries from this incident.

Dariusz Jakimowicz has been sentenced for beating Zeus

“Additionally, he was using a pinch collar to walk Zeus, which is a horrific medieval-looking training device which pinches the dog’s skin when they pull on the lead. Wearing this collar would have caused Zeus pain while walking. It is certainly not a training method which is recommended.”

Zeus, now aged one, is currently in the RSPCA’s care.

Inspector Fisher said: “Zeus was only a few months old when he came into our care. He has had a horrible start to his life, but he is now thriving. He is a beautiful dog - he is the Brad Pitt of the German Shepherd world.”

Zeus will be listed on the RSPCA’s Find A Pet website - www.rspca.org.uk/findapet - once he is available for rehoming.