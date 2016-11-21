Woman used dead mum’s disability badge

A Luton woman has been ordered to pay £210 after pleading guilty to illegal use of a disabled parking permit or ‘blue badge ’ that had been issued to her deceased mother.

​The permit should have been returned to Central Bedfordshire Council, following the death of her mother, who lived in Dunstable. Instead, officers from Central Bedfordshire Council visited the home of the defendant – Eileen Kirby of Ashton Road, Luton – after a tip off from Luton Council colleagues.

​When interviewed under caution, the woman confirmed the vehicle was hers and that the blue badge permit had been issued to her mother.

The defendant also admitted to using the blue badge parking permit outside her house.

​The Council’s Executive Member for Corporate Resources, Cllr Richard Wenham, said: “Blue badges are issued to people in our communities that need them most; who have serious mobility problems and disabilities.

“They allow people who need extra help to park closer to their home or destination and must only be used by another person if the badge holder is present or is being dropped off or collected.

​“Apart from being selfish and inconsiderate, the wrongful use of a blue badge is a criminal offence that can result in a large fine and a criminal prosecution.”

The defendant pleaded guilty at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 15 November and was fined £80, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and also ordered to pay a contribution towards the Council’s costs of £100 – a total liability to the court of £210.

The Council will be directing further effort to clamp down on this type of offence in the future. If you suspect someone of illegally using a blue badge, report it the Council by calling 0300 300 8035 or emailing car.badges@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.