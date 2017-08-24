CRUK spotty toilet meets Minion in Luton Mall to fight cancer

The Cancer Research UK spotty toilet is making its mark as Relay for Life Luton approaches.

The spotty toilet, which has been raising money in the run up to the event, will be heading to Luton Mall on Sunday for a fundraising stall with Team Serviteur and special guest Stuart - a 6ft ‘Minion’!

‘Minions’ are yellow characters from the film Despicable Me and ‘Stuart’ wants you to ‘lift the lid and drop a quid’.

The spotty loo has recently been to Penrose Estate Agents, Stuart Street, and even had a visit to The Herald&Post!

A Cancer Research UK volunteer, said: “The toilet has been with Penrose and was a ‘toilet to-let’, while they held a cake sale in aid of cancer research. They are one of our sponsors and have a relay team!”

The relay starts at 12noon on Saturday, September 16, and teams of families and friends complete the 24-hour relay at Stockwood Park Athletics Centre. Local cancer survivors are invited to have a special tea and take part in an honourary track lap on Saturday.

3 234361 or email: relayforlifeluton@gmail.com