Culture Storm at Luton’s Hat Factory is a positive triumph

Culture Storm at Luton’s Hat Factory celebrated the town’s industrial and diverse heritage with a dazzling display of media, dance and the spoken word.

Organiser Montell Neufville, director of Att10tive, said: “It was great to see the fruition of months of work showcasing the positive side of Luton.

“We often hear people talk about the negative things but rarely do we celebrate the history of the town, our traditions, our diversity and the inclusive strength that makes us who we are.

“The performers were fantastic – the youngest was about eight and the oldest in their 30s.”

It was a joint venture from Next Generation Youth Theatre, the Univesity of Bedfordshire Bulls Cheerleading Team, Luton Sixth Form College dance and media department and a variety of street and contemporary dancers.

The event was supported by the Hertitage Lottery Fund.