Cyclist ‘critical’ after collision with car

A man is in a critical condition after a road traffic collision on the Luton/Dunstable border earlier today (Thursday).

At approximately 5.20am, a blue Vauxhall Tigra and a cyclist collided at the Dunstable Road/Poynters Road roundabout.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit on 101.