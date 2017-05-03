Declutter to help Keech hospice

A Luton hospice is urging people to #DeclutterForKeech and urgently donate their good quality clutter.

Keech Hospice Care has seen a rise in items unsuitable to sell being donated, resulting in less money for it to be able to continue supporting those in need.

Angela Burgess, Head of Retail at Keech Hospice Care, said the charity is feeling the impact.

“We simply need more and better quality items. Over £1million of our funding comes from money generated by our charity shops. We desperately need people to hand in and help out so we can turn great clutter into great care.

“We’re so grateful for people’s support. Sadly, though, because of the rise we’ve seen in unsaleable donations, we’ve lost the equivalent of two-thirds of a year’s worth of a nurse’s care - that’s like losing a nurse from now until Christmas,” said Angela.

The charity’s #DeclutterForKeech campaign, which launches this week across the town, is urging people to have a good clear out and hand in their unwanted items to their local Keech Hospice Care charity shop in Luton.

“Most of us have wardrobes, cupboards and lofts with great items in, which we never wear or use anymore,” said Angela. “It’s exactly this stuff we need and which will make such a difference to helping us provide the best care for children and their families at a time in their lives they need Keech Hospice Care the most.”

People can donate their quality items including: clothing, toys, and home accessories to any of Keech Hospice Care’s 32 shops across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes, the hospice in Great Bramingham Lane, Luton, or arrange for furniture to be collected for free by calling 0800 032 3440. For more information visit www.keech.org.uk/declutter.