Deer found hacked to pieces in Luton

A man made a grisly discovery in a Luton park last week after finding a bag containing the dismembered body parts of a deer.

Dean Edgar was walking in Spinny Woods last Wednesday when his German Shepherd dog Duke came across a plastic bag oozing with dark red liquid.

Police arrived to tear open the foul smelling bag – only to find the body parts of a deer inside.

Mr Edgar said: “It was the most horrible, sickening thing.

“We were in the little Spinny Woods at the end of Rossfold Road.

“My dog Duke found this black bag ... I pulled Duke away and had a closer look at the bag which was covered in this dark red liquid. I moved it with my foot and there was a puddle of blood.”

Mr Edgar phoned 999. He refused the call handler’s request to open the bag and waited for police to arrive.

He said: “One policeman came, he grabbed a stick from the woods and began to tear the bag open.

“My god the smell was overwhelming, me and the policeman were really heaving bad.”

The officer was forced to tear through several layers of black bags and then tipped out the contents.

Mr Edgar said: “I thought it was a few puppies at first then realized it was a chopped up dog, all I could see was a front leg then the back leg and I couldn’t make out the rest of it.

“I don’t know how anyone could do such a horrific thing.”

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called about this incident at around 4.20pm on April 5.

“The informant reported a bag which had been found in woodland containing the remains of an animal. Police contacted partners at Luton Borough Council who removed the item, which presented a health hazard. The RSPCA were made aware and are investigating.”

An RSPCA spokesman added: “[Ourselves] and the police were contacted regarding the body of an animal which was found in a bin bag.

“On examination it appeared to be the body of a deer which had been skinned.”

>Anyone who has information about how the deer’s body came to be dumped should contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference 263 of April 5, or the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.