Dentist supports Mouth Cancer Action Month

A Luton dental surgery is urging people to make an appointment for NHS dental treatment this month, which is Mouth Cancer Action Month.

Mouth cancer is one of the UK’s fastest increasing cancers, with cases up by almost 40 per cent in the last decade and 70 per cent of cases diagnosed in men.

Nyree Whitley, mydentist clinical director said: “It’s not all bad news, by making sure patients have regular check-ups we can diagnose more mouth cancers at an early stage.

“Early treatment drastically increases the chances of beating the disease, as this prevents the cancer from developing.”

Mouth cancer, also known as oral cancer, is where a tumour develops on the tongue, floor of the mouth, lips or gums.

Tumours can also occur in the salivary glands, tonsils and the pharynx, but these are less common.

mydentist is currently accepting NHS patients at its practice on Dunstable Road.