Did you see group of men stab teenager?

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was stabbed by a group of men in Luton in an “unprovoked attack” on Saturday.

The 16-year-old boy was with his friends in Moor Path at about 7pm when they were approached by a group who attacked him.

He was punched, kicked and then stabbed in the leg, one of the group then attempted to rob another man before running off empty handed.

Detective Constable Catherine Layton said: “This was a nasty, unprovoked attack and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has any information which could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with any information should call DC Layton on 101 quoting C/40879/2017.