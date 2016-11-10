Did you see stolen car being towed away?

A car was stolen and towed away from a supermarket car park on Monday, November 7.

Thieves smashed a window of a red Vauxhall Corsa, registration number LR16 UXM, parked in Sainsbury’s car park, in Quantock Rise, Luton, between 3.30am and 11am. They gained entry and towed the vehicle away in a Vauxhall Astra.

Gary Maxey, from the force’s Crime Bureau, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who many have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the car park, or saw a red Corsa being towed in Luton on Monday. This was a very blatant theft of a vehicle and we want to catch those involved. ”

If anyone has any information they should call the 101 quoting reference C/45674/2016 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.