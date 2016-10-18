Disruption to Luton post offices due to strike

Royal Mail offices are to close in Luton and Leagrave tomorrow as postal workers take to the picket line.

Communication Workers Union (CWU) members will be taking 24 hours of official strike action starting at midnight tonight.

Talks to avert this action failed today despite negotiations between the CWU and Royal Mail.

The source of the dispute is that the CWU claim Royal Mail has “misapplied” the use of the company’s own code of conduct.

A CWU spokesman said: “We realise this will cause disruption to the public, however the CWU believe they have made every reasonable attempt to avoid industrial action through negotiations with the business without success.”

The CWU will have picket lines at the Luton Delivery Office on Dunstable Road throughout the day.

Postcodes LU1, LU2, LU3 and LU4 will be the affected areas.