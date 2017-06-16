DJ plans to get on his bike for three charities

A fasting DJ is cycling 1500 km for Keech Hospice Care.

Imy Shah, 44, who DJ’s in his spare time is cycling the distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats to fundraise for ocal charity Keech Hospice Care in Luton as well as Jewish, Christian and Muslim charities, Jewish Care, Penny Appeal and Tearfund, whilst going without food and water as he observes the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Imy, who lives in Luton and works for Monarch Airlines, will be taking on the gruelling challenge of cycling 874 miles at his local Bannatyne Health Club.

He said: “There’s some division amongst people at the moment so I decided to choose three faith charities to support. In my view, what matters is that we are good to each other.

He added: “I am a regular at the gym but I don’t usually do cardio, so cycling is a real challenge for me and the saddles on the bikes in the gym are definitely not made for long distances! Doing this challenge during the 30 days of Ramadan is even more of a test as I won’t be eating or drinking during the day.”

Keech Hospice Care, his local hospice, has supported his friends when they have needed help.

Banita Mistry, Regional Fundraiser at Keech Hospice Care, said: “We think it is amazing that Imy has taken on such an enormous challenge during Ramadan and wish him the best of luck. We can’t thank him enough for his support as we rely on people like Imy to raise 70 per cent of the £5.6million funding we need each year as a charity to continue to make sure no adult or child with a life-limiting or terminal illness has to face it alone.”

You can sponsor Imy at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser